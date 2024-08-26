Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stake Lowered by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Morningstar by 21.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $86,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $86,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total transaction of $513,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,980.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,569,007. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MORN

Morningstar Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MORN stock opened at $313.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.18. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.02 and a twelve month high of $330.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.