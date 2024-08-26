Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 2.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 31,183,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the average daily volume of 5,744,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

