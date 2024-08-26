Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 2.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 31,183,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the average daily volume of 5,744,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 6.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.