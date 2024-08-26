Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Napco Security Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $55.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NSSC

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.