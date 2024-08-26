NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NWG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NatWest Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 291.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 137,196 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 113,759 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. NatWest Group has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.68.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.