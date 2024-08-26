NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NWG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NatWest Group Price Performance
Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. NatWest Group has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.68.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
NatWest Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NatWest Group
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.