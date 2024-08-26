NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NatWest Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $9.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in NatWest Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 119,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 30,151 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 199.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 138,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 92,055 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

