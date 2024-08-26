Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Raised to Buy at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Clarkson Capital currently has $20.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVGS. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Navigator alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Navigator

Navigator Stock Performance

Navigator Announces Dividend

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Navigator has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Navigator during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 83,344 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter worth approximately $23,571,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Navigator by 361.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 207,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 162,160 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.