NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NRDS shares. Barclays cut their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NerdWallet

NerdWallet Trading Up 2.3 %

NRDS opened at $12.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 1.46. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NerdWallet will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,329,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,946.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 16.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.