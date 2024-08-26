Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $688.46 and last traded at $688.46. Approximately 521,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,858,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $688.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $295.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

