New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Celsius worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Celsius by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $39.54 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.23.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Celsius from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.79.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

