New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.27 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 6.1% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 4.5% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Paycom Software by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $311,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,969,108 shares in the company, valued at $474,433,767.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $311,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,969,108 shares in the company, valued at $474,433,767.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,093 shares of company stock worth $11,942,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.9 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $163.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $299.00.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.