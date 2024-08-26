New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Ralph Lauren worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,001,000 after purchasing an additional 487,882 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 446,097 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $61,022,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 10,207.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 322,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $921,634,000 after purchasing an additional 203,495 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RL opened at $174.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.10 and its 200 day moving average is $173.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $192.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.80.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

