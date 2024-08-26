New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10,744.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $107.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.94 and its 200 day moving average is $112.33. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.07.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

