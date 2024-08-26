New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in F5 were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in F5 by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $199.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.75. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $205.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays upped their price target on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total value of $283,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,262.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total transaction of $245,847.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,839,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $283,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,262.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,690 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

