Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.25

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 10238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Newmark Group Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,474,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,067,000 after buying an additional 702,233 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group by 1,595.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 713,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 671,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,220,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,178,000 after acquiring an additional 570,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 708,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 506,510 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Articles

