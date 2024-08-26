NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,416 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,056 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $84.05 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.13. The company has a market capitalization of $126.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

