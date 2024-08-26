Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 293.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $115.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $116.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average is $103.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

