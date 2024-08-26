Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,300 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,596 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,593 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP opened at $55.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $51.73 and a 12-month high of $69.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

