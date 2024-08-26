Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,207 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of agilon health by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in agilon health by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 220,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,986 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $4.48 on Monday. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.60.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

