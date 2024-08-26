Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 375,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $3,240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,972,904 shares in the company, valued at $410,107,363.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,399,000 shares of company stock worth $15,331,570. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Talos Energy stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 165.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

