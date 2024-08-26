Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $9,419,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $1,927,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,938 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 80,018 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 269.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 129,366 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 51,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $99,476.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.60 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFS

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.