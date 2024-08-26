Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 165 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Bruker by 139.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $64.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

