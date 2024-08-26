Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,565 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 1,788.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nevro by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Nevro by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Price Performance

NVRO stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $213.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nevro last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nevro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Nevro Profile

(Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

