Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 79.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,577 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $837,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 525.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,086,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

REV Group Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:REVG opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.61. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.17 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

