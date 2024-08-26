Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,435,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $27,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,015,000 after buying an additional 900,675 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Marqeta by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $8,254,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.
Marqeta Trading Up 1.7 %
Marqeta stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.11.
Marqeta Profile
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
