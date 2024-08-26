Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 61.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at about $839,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth about $2,196,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Schoch bought 21,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $264,425.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 101,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,369.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NCR Voyix news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Schoch purchased 21,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $264,425.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 101,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,369.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

