Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 176.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 101,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PKST opened at $13.03 on Friday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $474.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

