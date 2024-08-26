Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 323,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 123.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

