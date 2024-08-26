Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

NYSE KW opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.66 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 59.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -24.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

