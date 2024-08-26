Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 206.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Repligen by 19.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.57.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares in the company, valued at $20,495,162.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.20, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.62.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

