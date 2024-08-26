Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,480,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Myers Industries stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $562.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

