Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 97,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,111 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after buying an additional 314,086 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,984,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,330,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT opened at $18.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

