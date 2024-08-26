Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $738,000 Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 696.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $92.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.93.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock worth $7,237,084. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

