Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $70,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,618,000 after purchasing an additional 881,710 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,398,000 after buying an additional 819,019 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,986,000 after acquiring an additional 983,842 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $329,367,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $85.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $96.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

