Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

