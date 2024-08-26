Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after buying an additional 495,826 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TotalEnergies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $69.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
