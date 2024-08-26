Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after buying an additional 495,826 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $69.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

