Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,526,000 after purchasing an additional 713,168 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,504,000 after purchasing an additional 540,234 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,945.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 514,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,765,000 after purchasing an additional 501,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,321,000 after purchasing an additional 486,228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.99.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

