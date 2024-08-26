Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 348,166 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,936,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Viasat by 1,752.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150,752 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 118,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

In other news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $55,947,695.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,545,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $17.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. Viasat’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

