Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,090 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 61.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY opened at $25.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $336.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

