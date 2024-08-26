Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 30,796 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 168.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAZR. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $445.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Luminar Technologies’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Luminar Technologies

About Luminar Technologies

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.