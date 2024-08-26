Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,095 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 15,439.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JACK. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 425,079 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $11,424,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 840.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 115,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 678.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 91,688 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.75. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $86.20.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

