Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,160 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vimeo by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vimeo by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 928,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 143,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Philip D. Moyer acquired 32,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $149,678.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,328.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vimeo Stock Up 3.4 %

Vimeo stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $858.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 2.03. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.45 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vimeo

Vimeo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.