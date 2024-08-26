Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after buying an additional 286,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,343,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 522,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,003,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 301,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,404,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,706,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH opened at $124.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.94.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.25.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

