Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of AUR opened at $4.30 on Monday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.