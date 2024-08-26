Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,314,446. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $76.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.80. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $88.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

