Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2,272.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 9.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Novartis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $118.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $242.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $118.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

