Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 58,570.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acelyrin were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Acelyrin by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Acelyrin by 608.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Acelyrin by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLRN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

SLRN stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $474.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

