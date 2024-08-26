Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $224,875.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,349.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $224,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,349.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $666,982 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $70.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.25. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $124.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

