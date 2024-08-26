Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 841.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 286.7% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,430,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,772,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 706,291 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 504,876 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 150,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 121,331 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $521.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

