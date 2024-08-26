Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 749.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 224,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 83,151 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 424.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 256,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 73,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $2,231,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Methode Electronics stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $376.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.05%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

