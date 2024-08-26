Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 199,828 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,382,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $17,221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $7,963,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,169,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 556,175 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 5.1 %

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -920.00 and a beta of 0.55. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

